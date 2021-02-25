ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from cars in Forest Park last week.
According to police, the suspect is wanted in relation to multiple car cloutings in the park on Feb. 19. One of the victim’s credit cards was later used at a Target store. Police also said the victim’s vehicle sustained several thousand dollars of damage.
The suspect had a “fanny” style pack slung across his chest and was driving a car described as a silver Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and a sunroof.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect of car is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or a detective at 314-444-0100.
