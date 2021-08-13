Severe thunderstorms Thursday brought heavy rains and damaging winds to the area, knocking power lines down and causing power outages. At its worst, more than 103,000 customers on both sides of the river were without power at some point Thursday. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, around 35,000 Ameren Missouri and about 600 Ameren Illinois customers were without power.
