O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The O'Fallon, Missouri police chief took a break Monday to challenge two young men to a friendly match of cornhole.

Cornhole match O'Fallon, Mo

Chief Tim Clothier spotted Cody and Gavin playing the game on a lawn and challenged both of them to a match.

The department posted photos of the match on its Facebook page.

The police department says it is hoping to have a rematch on another sunny day.

