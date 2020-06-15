O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The O'Fallon, Missouri police chief took a break Monday to challenge two young men to a friendly match of cornhole.
Chief Tim Clothier spotted Cody and Gavin playing the game on a lawn and challenged both of them to a match.
The department posted photos of the match on its Facebook page.
The police department says it is hoping to have a rematch on another sunny day.
(0) comments
