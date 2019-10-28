CARLINVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman made her haunted dreams come true with the help of her husband. They turned their house into a living monster for Halloween.
Danielle Sullivan said she drew an outline for monster teeth and eyes on paneling and had a local mural artist paint them for her. September of every year, Sullivan, her husband and four kids hand the monster teeth and eyes on the front side of their house.
The house is ironically located on Elm Street, just like the legendary Freddy Krueger movie Nightmare on Elm Street.
"I love the throw back horror characters, so that’s the animatronics we put in the porch," Sullivan said. "I try to add a new one each year."
PHOTOS: Metro East woman turns house into all things spooky for Halloween
They have skeletons climbing up the side of the house, and a 3D projector window displaying a floating holographic ghost with the creepiest sounds.
Sullivan said they had more than 500 trick-or-treaters stop by their house last year.
"It’s quite an experience as you drive by," Sullivan said. "I have people come by all hours of the day to see it, and it always makes me so happy."
