PHOTOS: New renderings show seating inside St. Louis CITY SC stadium

Rendering showing the seating on the southwest side of the stadium.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis CITY SC has released new renderings showing the inside of the stadium bowl.
The images were released Friday and show the CITY Red and River Blue seat design and colors that will contribute to the overall stadium aesthetics. The “CITY” design will be visible on the seats in the lower bowl of the east side of the stadium.
The renderings also show a supporter’s section that will feature safe-standing, which is when seats fold-up and lock during matches but can be unlocked and pulled down for other events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.