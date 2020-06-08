ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis are searching for looters who destroyed and damaged a south St. Louis car dealership.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said several people shattered windows and stole three vehicles from the Don Brown Chevrolet. The suspects ran off before police arrived.

Police have not released a description of the stolen vehicles at this time. 

The incident happened during a night of violence and chaos across the St. Louis region. St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said 55 buildings had been broken into or looted and 36 people were arrested during last week's protest.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

