ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Babies in the NICU at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis dressed up for Halloween.
Tara Docekal, a former patient of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, and her group, Mightiest Mamas, delivered Halloween costumes to babies in the NICU. In addition, the group offered free photo sessions and gave out goodies bags to moms of babies in the NICU and soon-to-be moms in the antepartum unit.
The costumes the group handed out ranged from Disney princesses and superheroes to pumpkins, bumblebees and Blues players. In total, the group planned to give out 45 costumes.
