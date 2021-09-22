ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A picture of a St. Louis proposal is trending all over the internet.
The picture shows a proposal on the Interstate 44 overpass during the Forest Park Balloon Race this past weekend. It happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
The photo was taken by Jessica Buhrman and she says she just wants to get this incredible photo to the happy couple.
