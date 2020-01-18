EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Eureka High School student who didn’t want to be identified says racist comments are a frequent occurrence at her school.
“It’s normal for kids who look like her, to say that to kids who look like me without any punishment,” the student said.
Last week, a social media post showing two white Eureka students with black masks on and a caption reading, “N- word babies," was shared.
“When I first seen it, I was real mad,” she said.
The student who spoke to News 4 says it’s a common occurrence for white students to use racial terms to students of color with no reprimands.
The district sent the following letter to parents informing them about the social media post:
Dear Eureka High School Families:
We are writing to inform you of a social media post last weekend where a current EHS student posted a racially insensitive message; unfortunately, this message has been shared many times with members both inside and outside of the Eureka High School community, causing many to feel profound pain, outrage, and harm. These feelings are understandable and justified.
We want everyone in the Eureka community, especially those harmed by this post, to know that not only do we not condone these messages, we stand firmly against them and work every day to make EHS a place where all students are included and all students feel included. We are not successful at this all the time, but we want our families to know that we commit to continuing this work and are here to support our students, especially in times like these.
With your cooperation and support, we can continue to work together to nurture an environment where all students are loved and valued. Please know that we are diligently helping students deal with the harm that this post caused while also teaching our children the power of words.
Love!
EHS Administration Team
The letter didn’t mention if any disciplinary action had or will be taken against the students who posted the picture.
News 4 has reached out to the district to see if any disciplinary action has been taken against those students.
