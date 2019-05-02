NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 27-year-old woman was shot on I-70 near West Florissant Avenue Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The woman told police she was driving along the interstate when someone in a silver Mercedes Benz began firing shots at her vehicle around 4:15 p.m.
The victim was shot in the lower back and arm. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
Police released a surveillance photo of the shooter hanging out of the car as it traveled on the roadway. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
