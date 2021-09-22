Do you know this couple? One woman captured this photo of a proposal during Forest Park's Balloon Race.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sad news for hopeless romances! After a picture of a St. Louis proposal went viral, it was determined to be a joke.

According to Jessica Buhrman, the photographer, the man in the photo reached out and said, "We thought it'd be funny if I took a knee to get drivers to hook. We had no idea it'd blow up like it apparently has."

The couple was pictured over the Interstate 44 overpass during the Forest Park Balloon Race this past weekend. It happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Proposal captured on I-44 bridge

Contact the picture taker on Instagram at @jbuhrms.
