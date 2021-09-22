ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sad news for hopeless romances! After a picture of a St. Louis proposal went viral, it was determined to be a joke.
According to Jessica Buhrman, the photographer, the man in the photo reached out and said, "We thought it'd be funny if I took a knee to get drivers to hook. We had no idea it'd blow up like it apparently has."
The couple was pictured over the Interstate 44 overpass during the Forest Park Balloon Race this past weekend. It happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.