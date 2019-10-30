LANCASTER, CA (CNN/KCBS/KCAL) – A school district in Lancaster, California is apologizing for printing the phone number for a sex line instead of one for a suicide prevention hotline on students’ ID cards.
Emily Lavelle and her friends decided to see what would happen when they called the suicide hotline number on the back of their school identifications, they ended up on the phone with a sex line. The middle school student then told her mom about the phone call.
“Of course, I didn’t instantly believe her, and I instantly picked up the phone and called it, and sure enough, it was a sex hotline!” Janene Lavelle said.
Janene said it was too late to call the school, so she posted about it on Facebook and got hundreds of responses.
After the mistake was discovered, the school district issued a news release that read in part: “Late yesterday we were made aware that the middle school student ID cards have the wrong phone number listed for the suicide hotline. The phone numbers have two digits transposed and this is a mistake. The number listed on the card is actually a sex line.”
“It turns out it was just a transposed number,” said Janene. “It was an honest mistake.”
Emily thinks the school should have fact-checked the number before printing it on the ID cards.
When asked what she would say to people who find the story funny, Janene said, "It does have a humorous undertone to it, but if someone needed help and they called that number I don't know what would happen. They have that number for a reason and the fact that they call it and get this number obviously and then what would they do?"
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Trained counselors are available 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
