FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Phone calls from residents have prompted a police response behind a Florissant store.
Police said they have received numerous phone calls from area residents about an incident, which is why officers are in a wooded area behind the Dierbergs at 222 North Lindbergh. Authorities said the area is a "possible crime scene."
The Florissant Police Department is working with the Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Division, the Pattonville Fire District, and the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.
News 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
