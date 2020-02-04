ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A series of email phishing attacks gave cybercriminals access to thousands of St. Louis Community College students’ private data.
The college said the attacks targeted employees and gave the criminals access to the data stored in their email accounts. The sensitive information accessed included names, student identification numbers, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses. In total, 5,127 individuals had their information exposed, of those 71 people had their Social Security Numbers compromised.
St. Louis Community College officials said some of the accounts were secured within 24 hours of the incident and all accounts were secured within 72 hours.
The data breach was discovered on Jan. 13, 2020. The college is currently in the process of notifying anyone who was affected by the breach.
The Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General and the Family Policy Compliance Office have been notified of data breach, according to the college. In addition, all faculty and staff will be re-trained within 30 days on the handling and sharing of sensitive information.
