ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- What was a fun way to celebrate each Blues win has turned into a dispute.
There's a fight over the phrase "Play Gloria!"
Read: Why Gloria? Here's the story behind the Blues' victory song
The Jacks NYB, a private bar and club in Philadelphia where Blues players first started the trend, has sent cease-and-desist letters to businesses using the phrase on clothing and other items.
Requests were sent to the Blues, local clothing company Arch Apparel, and others.
Jacks NYB trademarked the phrase in May.
