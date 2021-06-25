ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Phillips 66 has been ordered to take action to protect Metro East residents from an exposure to sulfuric acid.
In early June, residents were ordered to shelter in place after train cars in Wood River began venting sulfur dioxide into the air. Workers have since sealed all four railcars and moved them to the Phillips 66 refinery in Roxana.
It's been one week since train cars in Wood River started venting sulfur dioxide into the air.
An interim order announced Friday requires Phillips 66 to investigate what caused the incident and establish procedures to make sure it doesn't happen again. The company must also dispose of the cars.
