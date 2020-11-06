PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS NEWS/KMOV) -- Two men who were found outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center are being held after Philadelphia police were notified of the threat of an attack, CBS Philly reports. Votes are being counted inside the center.
Police say they were alerted to the threat around 10 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, the threat involved a group of individuals from out of state driving in a silver Hummer.
Police say the two men are being held as the investigation continues. There was no word on whether any weapons were in the vehicle, which was being held and searched.
CBS Philly cameras captured one of the men being placed in handcuffs.
On Thursday, both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden made statements with contrasting messages to fuel their supporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.