ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The second phase of the City Foundry STL is underway with a $115 million expansion.
The expansion will include 282 apartment units, 60,000 sq. of office space and 20,000 sq. of retail space and 490-space parking structure.
The project is nestled in Midtown close to SLU University. SLU University's President Fred Pestello said their excitement for the project continues to grow.
“The anticipation & enthusiasm for City Foundry continues to build, & the developers continue to deliver,” Pestello said. “SLU is excited about everything that City Foundry will bring to the city of St. Louis & to Prospect Yards. We are proud to be their neighbor.”
In August, the City Foundry said they will not open its food hall, public market and businesses due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.