JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All Missouri adults will soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as Gov. Mike Parson announced last week the state is expanding its eligibility to Phase 2 on Monday March 29, and Phase 3 on Friday April 9.

Recently, Missouri announced Phase 1B Tier 3, a group which includes the state's teachers, became eligible beginning March 15. During that same announcement, Parson said the goal was to begin Phase 2 within 45 days of March 15. However Thursday, he indicated the state was ahead of schedule and is preparing for an influx of vaccines from the federal government, so will now move onto Phases 2 and 3 within weeks.

Phase 2, which begins on March 29, will make more than 880,000 more people eligible for doses. The full list of Phase 2 individuals can be found here, but the groups included are:

Phase 2 Eligibility Chemical Sector: Employees engaged in the manufacture, store, use, and transport of potentially dangerous chemicals and other diverse products in the chemical sector that are essential to modern life and economic activity.

Employees engaged in the manufacture, store, use, and transport of potentially dangerous chemicals and other diverse products in the chemical sector that are essential to modern life and economic activity. Commercial Facilities Sector: Employees engaged in activities related to the eight subsectors within the commercial facilities sector.

Employees engaged in activities related to the eight subsectors within the commercial facilities sector. Critical Manufacturing Sector: Employees in critical manufacturing engaged in the production of certain goods.

Employees in critical manufacturing engaged in the production of certain goods. Defense Industrial Base Sector: Employees that contribute to products and services that are essential to mobilize, deploy, and sustain military operations and national defense.

Employees that contribute to products and services that are essential to mobilize, deploy, and sustain military operations and national defense. Financial Services Sector: Employees within the financial services sector.

Employees within the financial services sector. Food/Agriculture Sector – remaining: Remaining populations within the sector not included in 1B, including restaurants.

Remaining populations within the sector not included in 1B, including restaurants. Government: Other state and local government designated personnel required to provide essential services.

Other state and local government designated personnel required to provide essential services. Higher Education: Faculty and staff at public, private, and/or nonprofit higher education institutions.

Faculty and staff at public, private, and/or nonprofit higher education institutions. Disproportionately Affected Populations: Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, with emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities not otherwise included in 1B.

Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, with emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities not otherwise included in 1B. Homeless: Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, excluding those that were already included in 1B.

Phase 3 will open eligibility to all adult Missourians who did not yet qualify for a vaccine, and encompasses roughly 1.1 million people.

Over 848,000 Missouri residents (13.8%) are fully vaccinated as of Saturday, and more than 2.2 million have received at least one dose.

The move followed an announcement from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week which opened vaccine eligibility to all residents in Illinois over the age of 16 beginning April 12.