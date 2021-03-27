All Missouri adults will soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the state is expanding its eligibility to Phase 2 on Monday March 29, and Phase 3 on Friday April 9.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All Missouri adults will soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as Gov. Mike Parson announced last week the state is expanding its eligibility to Phase 2 on Monday March 29, and Phase 3 on Friday April 9.
Recently, Missouri announced Phase 1B Tier 3, a group which includes the state's teachers, became eligible beginning March 15. During that same announcement, Parson said the goal was to begin Phase 2 within 45 days of March 15. However Thursday, he indicated the state was ahead of schedule and is preparing for an influx of vaccines from the federal government, so will now move onto Phases 2 and 3 within weeks.
Phase 2, which begins on March 29, will make more than 880,000 more people eligible for doses. The full list of Phase 2 individuals can be found here, but the groups included are:
Phase 3 will open eligibility to all adult Missourians who did not yet qualify for a vaccine, and encompasses roughly 1.1 million people.
Over 848,000 Missouri residents (13.8%) are fully vaccinated as of Saturday, and more than 2.2 million have received at least one dose.
The move followed an announcement from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week which opened vaccine eligibility to all residents in Illinois over the age of 16 beginning April 12.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.