ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The PGA Tour Champions, formerly the Senior PGA Tour, is still scheduled to come to St. Louis in October but tour organizers are trying to plan ahead in order to stage the event safely amid the outbreak of COVID-19.
Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Ascension, is working closely with St. Louis County health officials and the PGA Tour Champions to plan ahead for the Ascension Charity Classic on October 2.
Their current obstacle is whether or not fans will be able to attend.
"We're not sure. The way it's looking now, it's going to be a challenge to have fans," he said. "We're obviously following the lead of the PGA Tour and the St. Louis County Health Department. It looks like it will be a real challenge for fans."
Ascension, a St. Louis-based healthcare system, is monitoring COVID-19 trends closely and using that to guide their plans.
"At Ascension we treat a lot of COVID patients. We have great protocols, we have an app that does screening, we have a great preparedness team ready to put in all the proper safety measures. Safety is the number one thing for us," Ragone said.
The PGA Tour has been back for a bout five weeks, but the PGA Tour Champions, which features pro-golfers ages 50 and up, has not returned yet.
Ragone hopes it will be back by October when the event is scheduled in St. Louis.
Fans can still purchase tickets, and if gets cancelled, they will be fully refunded.
They're also currently taking applications for volunteers.
