NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The Ascension Charity Classic, a PGA Champions Tour Event that was set to be held at Norwood Hills Country Club in October, has been postponed.
Organizers say the tournament has been postponed nearly a year due to COVID-19. It was scheduled to be held on the first weekend in October. It has been moved to September 6-12, 2021.
All those with tickets can ask for a refund or donate the value of their tickets to charity.
For more information, click here.
