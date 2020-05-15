PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in Pevely arrested a man they say stabbed a person on Tuesday.
According to police, they responded to the Pevely Pointe Apartment Complex at 6 p.m. for a call for to a domestic assault involving a knife.
The suspect ran away while officers were at the scene.
A 45-year-old St. Louis man was found injured with a stab wound and bleeding from his abdomen.
He was transported to a local St. Louis hospital for his injuries where he underwent emergency surgery. He expected to survive, police say.
Officers quickly located the suspect a short time later, who was inside another apartment located in the 900 block of Pevely Pointe Drive.
The suspect, 40-year-old Corie Jean Broten, of Pevely was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
