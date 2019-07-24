EMINENCE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a teenager has drowned while swimming in a river in southern Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 16-year-old Trenton Crane became fatigued Tuesday while trying to swim across the Blue Springs on the Current River. The patrol says he then inhaled water and was unable to resurface.
The Shannon County coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later. Crane was from Pevely, which is south of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.