PEVELY (KMOV.com) - Pevely Police Chief Charles Moutray has been placed on paid administrative leave indefinitely amid allegations of domestic abuse.
The Pevely Board of Aldermen took the action on at a meeting on Monday night. An investigation is being conducted.
According to a police report, Moutray physically abused his wife during an argument at their home on November 17.
The two were arguing about whether or not he was interested in another woman when he allegedly grabbed her near her neck and shoulder and pulled her over his body and down.
Police say his wife then went to another bedroom where she locked herself in. He then punched a hole in the door and reached through the hole to unlock the door, police say.
His wife told police he then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground. The police officer who responded to the scene said she suffered injuries on her left ear.
The office of Jefferson County Prosecutor Forrest Wegge chose not to file charges however, Wegge chose not to run for re-election in November and is no longer in office.
Citing the advice of his attorney, Moutray elected not to comment on the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.