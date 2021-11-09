PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Pevely police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday.
The police department posted an image of the officer’s damaged car on Facebook. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the officer's car was hit by the other car as he pulled out of a private drive and turned southbound. The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on northbound US 61 south of Main Street.
Pevely police said the officer suffered four broken ribs and minor bleeding around his lung. The officer is reportedly being kept in the hospital overnight for evaluation. The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.
