ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- William Jackson was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for child pornography charges.
Jackson, 46, entered a plea agreement in April 2020 in which he admitted responding to an online advertisement posted by an undercover police officer. Jackson expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with who he thought was an underage female.
Jackson, of Pevely, Missouri, traveled from Missouri to Illinois to meet with the person he met online and was then arrested. Jackson's phone contained 10 images that showed sexual abuse to a minor.
Agents determined Jackson, along with a co-defendant, were sexually abusing a minor. The two posted pictures of the abuse online.
