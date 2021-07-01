PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The town of Pevely is buzzing over the claim that former president Donald Trump, Mike Tyson and the male review, Thunder from Down Under, are coming to town in September.
A Facebook page called "The Big Pevely Flea Market" is announcing a grand reopening September 4th with famous names on the billing, including the 80's hair band, Poison.
The post about the event has gone viral and been shared more than 1,700 times. Some appear to be taking it seriously and some are not.
"Somebody's pulling ya'll's leg. It ain't going to happen," said Alfred Wibble of Pevely.
News 4 reached out to the owner of the Pevely Flea Market. The flea market hasn't operated for several years. He didn't want to be interviewed on camera but said he knew nothing about the event and that it wasn't legitimate.
The post claims the event would include a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Mohammad Ali. Ali died in 2016.
Initially after word spread about the post, the Pevely Police Department issued a fraud alert. According to Capt. Larry Miller, recently scammers had attempted to get businesses to pay them the fee for renting a booth at the upcoming Pevely Days and police worried this was a similar attempt at fraud.
Supposedly, former President Trump would be in attendance for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
"It's the craziest thing I've ever heard of in my life," said Jackie Roberts of Pevely.
Late in the afternoon, News 4 was able to reach the person who created the humorous Facebook page, Andy Pritchett. He said he's created other funny Facebook posts that are similar. Pritchett explained that he does this to help emphasis the importance of media literacy and the need for people to use common sense when reading something online. And he said it's funny to see the reaction of people who take the posts seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.