PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a group of men that robbed a Dollar General in Pevely late Monday night.
According to Pevely Police Capt. Larry Miller, three men entered the Dollar General on Commerical Blvd in Pevely at 10 p.m. as employees were closing up. The men, who were heavily clothed and had their faces covered brandished guns and demanded money from the office.
Police said two employees were also in the store at the time of the robbery.
The men made off with over $170 before hopping into a silver Nissan Sentra, that was reported stolen out of Ellisville, Mo.
Miller said the men shortly ditched the car just miles from the store.
It is unknown if the suspects fled on foot or were picked up by another accomplice in a different car.
The Pevely Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 636-475-4498.
