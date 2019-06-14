ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A petition is going around social media for 11-year-old Blues superfan Laila Anderson's name to be added to the Stanley Cup.
READ: Maroon, Parayko says Blues superfan Laila Anderson inspired team during Stanley Cup run
According to the petition, in special circumstances it is possible to petition the commissioner of the NHL, Gary Bettman, to have someone’s name added to the cup with the winning team.
You can sign the petition here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.