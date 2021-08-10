(KMOV.com) - A petition on Change.org is gathering signatures to urge the Archdiocese of St. Louis to require masks in all 103 of its schools.

The "Patrons For Universal Masking in St. Louis Archdiocesan Schools" petition sights the guidance from the American Academy of Pediatricians and the CDC that recommends universal masking for staff and students in K-12 schools. A spokesperson for the archdiocese told News 4 that there have been no changes to the guidelines that were issued on July 15. Those guidelines include the directive, "masks will be optional and at the discretion of each individual family."

The guidelines also point out that mask mandates will be followed in jurisdictions where they exist. Currently, St. Louis City has the only mask mandate in the St. Louis region. The archdiocese guidelines also allow for individual schools to follow their own infectious disease protocols. Little Flower School in Richmond Heights and Ascension School in Chesterfield are two of the diocesan schools that have put in place a mask requirement.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis issued the following statement: