VALLEMEYER, Ill. (KMOV.com) - While most watch the Super Bowl for the rivalry, others look forward to the commercials.
Sunday night, Budweiser showcased its commitment to brewing beer with renewable energy through its ad titled, “Wind Never Felt Better.” The ad features iconic Budweiser Clydesdales alongside wind turbines set to the soundtrack of Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.”
Anheuser-Busch said it’s goal is to inspire others for a more sustainable future.
Soon, the Metro East could be home to a new sustainable wind farm. Developer Joe Kopeiss hopes to install up to 50 turbines in the Mississippi River bluffs in Monroe County. Kopeiss said his goal is to bring clean energy to southern Illinois and estimates the farm would bring over $2 million in tax revenue each year.
Mike and Joann Fricke live about 2,000 feet from the proposed site. The two fear the wind farm would be an eyesore and detriment to wildlife.
“It’s more clutter, it’s something that’s going to scar the landscape, be a detriment to wildlife, it’s just another add on,” Mike said.
A petition boycotting the ad is making the rounds on social media. The open letter to Anheuser-Busch was written by a group called, “Concerned Citizens of Branch County.” The group criticizes the company for promoting wind farm expansion and said recent farms have been built too close to rural homes.
Kopeiss said the land is currently undergoing environmental studies. If all goes as he planned, he said the proposal could be voted on by Monroe County council in the next six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.