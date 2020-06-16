MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new petition aims to change Dorsett Road, named after Maryland Heights native Walter Dorsett.
Dorsett was a landowner and owned slaves. Dorsett belonged to anti-abolition groups and was allegedly a member of the Knights of the Golden Circle, a group that terrorized black people.
The road was named after Dorsett more than 150 years ago.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page tweeted Tuesday evening saying "symbols of oppression are not welcome in St. Louis County. So today I asked Council woman Hazel Erby, St. Louis County Parks and St. Louis County Transportation to study and identify what names of roads, parks, and statues are inconsistent with out values."
Council woman Kelli Dunaway, who represents the area, said the council is exploring the renaming request with the Public Works and Transportation Departments to find out how much it would cost and what the review process would be.
