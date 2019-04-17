COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) has launched a petition drive to bring video gaming terminals to licensed horse-racing establishments, such as Fairmount Park.
“The racetrack at Fairmount Park serves a vital role in the Metro East as entertainment, a major employer and as a community establishment,” said Stuart. “My petition will show legislators and the governor the vast support for live horse racing in our area and for additional revenue streams to keep Fairmount Park open.”
Earlier this year, Stuart introduced House Bill 3099, which would allow the horse-racing establishments to install up to 150 video gaming terminals. Allowing the video gaming would create additional revue that could pay for race purses, according to Stuart.
Stuart said because of the lack of revenue, Fairmount Park is having to schedule fewer race days for their upcoming seasons.
Read: Fairmount Park Racetrack reopens for 94th season
“Giving places like Fairmount Park the ability to install video gaming terminals will level the playing field for tracks, while also protecting jobs that are vital to our local economy,” Stuart added. “I’m calling on my constituents to voice their support and help me continue the fight for Fairmount Park to prosper again.”
Click here to sign Stuart’s petition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.