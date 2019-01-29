ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A group wants to honor a St. Louis native killed in Syria by adding him to the St. Louis Walk of Fame.
Scott Wirtz, a former navy SEAL, had been working for the Defense Intelligence Agency since 2017. He was killed in an explosion in Manbij, Syria on Jan. 16.
The Department of Defense has identified three of the four Americans killed in Syria on Wednesday.
Wirtz graduated from De Smet Jesuit High School in 1995 and was a decorated service member.
A Change.org petition is asking for signatures for Wirtz to be considered for a star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame.
