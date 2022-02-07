Peter Thiel to step down from Facebook's board

Peter Thiel, one of Facebook's longest-serving and most controversial board members, plans to step down from the company's board later this year, the company said Monday.
Thiel has served on the board of the company, now known as Meta, since 2005. He will serve as a board director until Meta's annual shareholders meeting, at which point he will not stand for re-election.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
