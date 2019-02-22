ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Peter Frampton is coming to St. Louis this summer.
The singer/songrwriter’s farewell tour will come through the area on August 4 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Frampton is known for hits like “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and ”Do You Feel Like We Do?” He gained international success with the Album Frampton Comes Alive!, selling more than eight million copies in the U.S.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at noon.
