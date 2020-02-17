ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg will visit St. Louis for an evening conversation with Reggie Love.
The candidate is planning an evening with the former Special Assistant to President Barack Obama, Reggie Love, on Monday, February 24.
You can book a ticket to the event by visiting peteforamerica.com.
