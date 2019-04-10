ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You’ll soon be able to get pet goods delivered to your door!
On April 18, Shipt will start delivering from Petco to St. Louis residents.
“At Shipt, we make shopping more convenient for our members by providing access to all their household and grocery needs, when they need it. We’re thrilled to now offer the same convenient service for every member of the family, including pets,” said Kelly Caruso, chief executive officer, Shipt. “Our partnership with Petco demonstrates Shipt’s continued commitment to expand into new categories, make life easier for our members, and bring the store to their doors.”
To celebrate their partnership with Petco, the delivery company will offer anyone who signs up before April 18 a $49 annual membership, which is regularly $99.
Click here to see if Shipt will deliver from Petco where you are.
