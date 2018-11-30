ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Seven pet food recalls have been issued since the start of November involving six brands, all citing concerns over elevated Vitamin D.
Natural Life issued recalls on November 2 and November 9, both times for their Chicken and Potato Dry Food.
Orlando issued a recall on November 6 for their Chicken and Chickpea Dog Food.
Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride, and Triumph recalled all their dry dog food on November 27.
ANF recalled their Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food on November 28, and Elm Pet Foods recalled their pet food on November 29.
Elevated levels of Vitamin D can cause deadly health problems in dogs, especially in puppies. For a full list of recalls issued this year, click here.
