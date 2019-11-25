ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Caitlyn Byrne and her family visited the City Museum on Saturday before heading back home to Clarksville, TN, when they became the latest victims of car thieves.
They parked their minivan on Delmar at 16th, just half a block from the museum. They left their turquoise green cheek conure parrot in the back seat.
"We gave him extra water and he had his treats and his food and we put a blanket over him and even put my winter coat on him as well, so looking into the windows you would have just seen a big lump,” said Byrne, in a FaceTime interview.
But thieves saw an opportunity and smashed out the back window. They stole a backpack with a laptop, camera and Byrne’s passport. Finn’s cage was open and he was gone.
Byrne said the small parrot’s wings are clipped so he couldn’t have flown away.
"They didn’t take his toys or his food so I’m just hoping if they have him that they’re at least taking care of him," she said through tears.
While there are signs warning to hide all valuables, Byrne had no idea it was a risk to park on the street.
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department crime statistics, from January through October there were 302 car break-ins in the Downtown West neighborhood, a 15% increase from last year.
Byrne was shocked when she called 911 and was told police would not come out to investigate.
“They said no they wouldn’t send anyone out, that there was really nothing they could do,” she explained.
Police did not respond to our requests for more information on why they didn’t send an officer to investigate the break-in.
Byrne and her wife had to return home to Tennessee and now are calling all pet stores and searching on social media for any sign of their lost pet.
The bird’s beak has a little notch on it, and on his left wing he has a little yellow feather which she said is unique. He also responds to “bad baby” and will repeat it back.
