ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many people are stuck at home with a lot of time on their hands, and as a result, pet adoptions have spiked.
A lot of animals have found homes during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, and animal shelters are excited to see them go.
“The response from the community has been overwhelming. We have had so much success getting animals into their forever homes,” said Becky Krueger with the Humane Society of Missouri.
Krueger said between March 24th and April 12th, 262 animals were adopted. There were only 80-something animals left at two shelters. She said the numbers reached an unprecedented low.
“It is a commitment when you adopt an animal and you bring a new pet home, but the benefit of right now is that you are home there, you have the time to help your pet transition,” she said.
That's why Melissa Sullivan and her family adopted Oscar from the Home 2 Home Canine Orphanage in Pacific, Missouri.
“When I found out I'd have a couple months home from work and the kids would be home from school, we thought, what better time to bring a dog into our family?” Sullivan said. “We decided that this would be a great time to help a new dog acclimate to our family, and also give the kids something to do, something to look forward to, a bright spot in an otherwise uncertain time for them.”
The Sullivan’s dog, Keela, died a year-and-a-half ago and the family will be moving soon, so they had planned to hold off on an adoption. But the recent circumstances made them feel like it was the right time, and the timing has worked out perfectly.
“My son said to me this morning that Oscar is really one of the few things that has helped him get through this time,” Sullivan said. “You know, it's really been great. Our walks with Oscar around the neighborhood have been our chance to get out. It's been the most wonderful thing for our family and I can't recommend it highly enough.”
Some shelters are telling people who don't think they're ready for a pet to consider fostering an animal until things can get back to somewhat normal.
If you are interested in adopting an animal, you can check out these links:
https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/mo/pacific/home-2-home-canine-orphanage-mo669/
