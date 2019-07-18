EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding three persons of interest in connection to a murder in the Metro East.
Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a “shots fired” call at Haymore’s Liquor Store in the 1300 block of N. 15th Street in East St. Louis. When officers arrived, they learned a Cahokia man was taken to a St. Louis hospital in a private vehicle after being shot. The victim, 32-year-old Darnell C. Steward, later died of the injuries he sustained.
According to police, Steward was shot and killed in the liquor store’s parking lot.
The East St. Louis Police Department then reportedly requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Department for their investigation.
Authorities later released three photos of persons of interest in the case.
Officers are also searching for a full-size white sports utility vehicle, possibly a late-model Chevrolet Suburban, that one of the subjects was seen getting into. The vehicle is believed to have a shattered rear window.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Illinois State police Special Agent Michael Lowery at 618-570-4269. To possibly receive a reward or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
