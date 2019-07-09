ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two 'persons of interest' are in custody in relation to a quintuple homicide in north St. Louis County.
Tuesday morning, St. Louis County police said two men were in custody following the Saturday fatal shootings. After releasing the new information, police said the investigation continues to be very active and more information will be released as it is available.
5 men found dead
Around noon on Saturday, five men were found dead in a home in the 1900 block of Chambers Road. The bodies were reportedly found by someone who had returned to home after leaving five people there the night before.
Police later said the men died of gunshot wounds. St. Louis Police Chief Jon Belmar said he believed drugs were involved.
A News 4 photographer said around 2 p.m. that day, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell arrived at the scene.
Police identified the victims on Sunday as 37-year-old Rodeney E. Holt, 40-year-old Ronald Brewster Jr., 54-year-old Derrick Penny, 54-year-old James L. Penny and 65-year-old Ronald Mullin.
Remembering the victims
Ronald Brewster's sister spoke with News 4.
"I just want justice for my brother. I mean this was not right," Antania Brewster said. "They went in there and slaughtered five people."
Hortense Cain told News 4 she is the mother and aunt of two of the men killed.
"It's a shame," Cain said. "It is a dirty shame to go into someone's house and just kill everybody in there."
Derrick Penny worked at City Museum for many years and was battling cancer. His cousin James was living with him at the home and helping take care of him. Their neighbor Ramone Brisco said the two men had been kind.
"They were God-fearing men," he said. "They were men that helped and would give you the shirt of their backs."
Police push for public help
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar stressed that anyone who has information regarding the case should contact them.
"We need help from the community to assist us in solving this crime, it is the most important thing we can do," he said. "Somebody out there knows what happened, and we need that somebody to come to the county police department, to call the county police, call law enforcement, whatever that may be and get in contact with the detectives working this case."
He said someone coming forward with information would give justice for these victims and their families.
"One homicide is too many, it's a tragedy for a community," Belmar said.
During the press conference Saturday, Bell reiterated what Belmar said by stressing anyone who can assist in the case should reach out to them.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
No other information has been released.
