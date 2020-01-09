GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in Granite City overnight.
The shooting took place at a home in the 2200 block of Benton Street just before midnight. According to police, the man was dead when officers arrived at the scene.
The Granite City Police Department said their investigation led them to the City of St. Louis, where they took two persons of interest into custody with the help of St. Louis police. Authorities are not currently looking for any additional suspects.
No other information has been released.
