EDITOR'S NOTE: After the story aired on News 4, police said two of the five persons of interest agreed to talk to authorities
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police have identified five persons of interest in connection with a fatal shooting in Sauget.
Police said around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, they received a call about a car that went off the road near Route 3 and 8th Street. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan Frontier down an embankment and found the body of Christopher Moses, 34, inside.
Authorities believe Moses was fatally shot while driving on north on Route 3. His girlfriend, Tabitha Reuter said he leaves behind three children and was known for his outgoing personality.
“It felt like my whole world was whole again and now it's just empty.”
Surveillance cameras captured images of several people who police believe were the last to have contact with Moses. Authorities are calling them persons of interests and say they left the area of the shooting in a black Dodge Ram. Two of the five people seen in the photos have been cleared of any wrongdoing by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or call Illinois State Police at 618-201-0070.
CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest.
A GoFundMe page has been setup to help with funds for Moses’ family, including children and funeral expenses. If you’d like to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.