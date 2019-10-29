TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified persons of interest who broke into cars in a subdivision in Troy, Mo. recently.
Over the weekend, police said the suspect was responsible for car break-ins in the Hampton Subdivision.
According to authorities car break-ins are on the rise in the city. Residents are asked to keep their cars locked and valuables out of sight.
When authorities announced that they had identified persons of interest, they also said a stolen gun had been recovered.
