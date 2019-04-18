COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person is reportedly unaccounted for after a massive house fire in Columbia, Illinois.
A home in the 7150 block of Summit View Dr. in Columbia caught fire about 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., while crews were still on scene, firefighters told News 4 one person was unaccounted for. Other details regarding the unaccounted for person has not been released.
Several fire departments are on scene battling the fire.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update this story as we learn more.
