ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after a warehouse caught fire just north of downtown St. Louis overnight.
The abandoned warehouse in the 200 block of Cass caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to firefighters, a wall partially collapsed onto the adjacent train tracks, which forced crews to request the train tracks and traffic be temporarily shut down.
One person suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other information has been released.
