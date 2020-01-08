Emergency crews are responding after a vehicle and train collided in north St. Louis. The crash occurred in the 100 block of Buchanan around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

News 4's Ray Preston was on the scene and saw one person being taken to the hospital via ambulance shortly after the crash. The extent of that person's injuries is currently unknown. 

