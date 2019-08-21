FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Ferguson.
The shooting reportedly happened near Paul and South Florissant before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Ferguson police, the shooting victim was taken to the hospital.
Authorities said they do not believe the shooting was random.
No other information has been released.
